Tenth annual Empty Bowls luncheon featured 350 soup bowls

Ceramic artists from the Providence School in Nicholasville fired and glazed about 350 soup bowls for the 10th annual Empty Bowls Luncheon, which was held Thursday in the Providence School Cafeteria.
Soup, sandwich and a desert were served for $10, and customers could take their bowls home.
Empty Bowls is an international project to fight hunger that is personalized by local artists and art organizations.
Winter book swap to be held Dec. 14
Share your love of books this holiday season at the Winter Book Swap at Jessamine County Public Library, 600 South Main Street, Nicholasville.
Drop in between 2 and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and bring no more than five books in good condition to trade. Light refreshments will be available. For more information, contact Eden Grey at egrey@jesspublib.org
‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ to be read at toddler time
The Toddler Time gang at J’s Place Coffee Shop will listen to a reading of Dr. Suess’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at 101 South Main Street, Nicholasville.
After the story, participants can make a Grinch-inspired crafts. Adults are invited to enjoy a cup of coffee and have some adult conversation while the toddlers are busy. Call 859-887-0052.
Asbury students share Olympics experience
Asbury University senior media communication majors Abby Whit and Andrew King recently shared stories of their 2016 Rio Summer Olympic experience with residents of Wesley Village in Wilmore.
Jim Owens, founder of the Asbury Olympic broadcast student internship program, also presented.
Since 1984, more than 600 Asbury students have worked in paid media positions around the world during the Olympic Games. The presentation was part of the Alspach/Benny Distinguished Lecture Series at Wesley Village, named in honor of residents Dean Alspach and Bob Benny, who were committed to lifelong learning.
