Rent Old Jail, High Bridge Pavilion and Keene Center beginning Jan. 3

The Jessamine County Fiscal Court will begin taking reservations for the Old Jail on Main Street, the High Bridge Pavilion in Wilmore, the Blue Building at City-County Park, and the Keene Community Center on Jan. 3.
These venues are popular for meetings, and the rental calendar fills up fast. Apply in person with the required $200 security deposit. Facility rentals are open to Jessamine County residents who are at least 21 years old.
For more information, contact the county judge’s office at 859-885-4500.
Village Vespers
The Village Singers and Men of Song will present an all-music holiday vesper service at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at Wesley Village, 1125 Lexington Road, Wilmore. The music will be directed by Sandy Wilmot, with Arlene Johnson as accompanist. Musical guests will include Brice Farrar on violin and Dean Alspach on piano. For more information, call Alan at 859-858-3865, Ext. 238, or go to Wvillage.org.
Beading Bonanza
Teens can hang out and get crafty with beads to create room décor and jewelry from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Jessamine County Public Library. All beads and supplies will be available to make items of your choice, including last-minute holiday gifts. For teens in grades 6 through 12. Register at Jesspublib.org or call Kendall at 859-885-3523, Ext 237.
Comments