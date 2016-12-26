Jessamine County Pictorial History Book now available

The Jessamine County Pictorial History Book is now available. The 260-page book includes hundreds of photographs from the 1800s through the present. Copies are $49.95. Find out more at Facebook.com/JessamineCountyPictorialHistoryBook2016 or call George Dean at 859-509-6085.
Teen Reads at library
Book lovers in grades 6 through 12 can find the newest titles at Teen Reads from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Jessamine County Public Library. The program is free, and no registration is required. For more information, contact Kendall Haddix at 859-885-3523, Ext. 237 or email khaddix@jesspublib.org.
