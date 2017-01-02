Join first hike of the year at Tom Dorman Nature Preserve Saturday

The Jessamine County Trails Association will host its first hike of the new year at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Tom Dorman State Nature Preserve. Everyone is welcome to hike the 2.5 mile family-friendly loop that offers views of 200-foot limestone palisade walls over the Kentucky River. The trail is moderately difficult, with descending steps and hills. The two-hour hike will happen regardless of the temperature, but it will be canceled in the event of hard rain, snow or ice. Pets are not permitted on the 908-acre preserve. For directions, go to the Jessamine County Trails Association Facebook page.
Creative Writing Class for seniors
Seniors can put cherished memories on paper to preserve them for friends, family and posterity when they join the Creative Writing Class at 1 p.m. Thursday at Wesley Village.
Instructor Carolyn Barnum will guide the class through non-fiction and fiction writing. The class will continue to meet on Thursdays. For details on other activities at the Wilmore Senior Community Center, call Alan at 859-858-3865, Ext. 238.
Exercise with Ease at library
If you want to exercise but need to start slowly, come to Exercise with Ease from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Jessamine County Public Library. The exercises will help you get gently moving while adapting to injuries or existing conditions. Trained instructor Paula Hutchins will guide the class in Meeting Room 5/6. Register at jesspublib.org.
