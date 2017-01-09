Community coat drive underway; Auditory System Parenting Workshop in Wilmore

Warm someone in need this winter by donating a coat to the Salvation Army of Jessamine County Service Unit. Coats may be dropped off from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at J’s Place Coffee Shop, 101 South Main Street, Nicholasville. Adult’s and children’s coats are needed. Donors receive a $1 coupon for every coat donated through Jan. 31.
Auditory System Parenting Workshop in Wilmore
Learn how the auditory system can affect learning and how to strengthen it for success at the Auditory System Parent Workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The workshop is sponsored by Yellow Wood Tutoring and will be held at 304 East Main Street, Suite 5, Wilmore. Registration is required at Yellowwoodtutoring.com.
Art educator exhibit
The opening reception for “We Teach — We Create,” an exhibit by Kentucky art educators, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Polvino Family Art Center, 109 South Main Street, Nicholasville. The exhibit, sponsored by the Creative Art League of Jessamine County, continues through Jan. 29.
Job search assistance at library
Get one-on-one job search assistance from a Jessamine County librarian on creating a résumé, cover letter or filling out online applications. Scheduled sessions are available from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m and 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Friday. Bring a copy of your current résumé and work history on a flash drive, CD or as hard copy. Register online at Jesspublib.org or call 859-885-3523, Ext. 243.
