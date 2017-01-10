Nine heroin overdoses reported in 24 hours in Jessamine County. ‘It’s a mess.’

2:57 Clemson's Dabo Swinney says greatness is for all of us Pause

1:11 Deshaun Watson explains decision to enter the NFL draft

1:47 Some fans have to put a price on their love for Clemson

1:06 Fire Heavily Damages Lexington House

1:39 Hungry for a championship, Tigers fans cook up a tailgate spread

3:21 Angry union workers confront Gov. Matt Bevin

3:02 Georgetown's Briggs talks Tigers hoops

0:33 In icy weather, walk like a penguin

1:44 John Calipari explains YOLO tweet