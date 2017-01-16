Jessamine County schools closed Tuesday for funeral of 15-year-old student

All Jessamine County Schools will be closed Tuesday so students and staff can attend the funeral for a 15-year-old boy shot and killed last week.
The funeral for Leo Travers will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Southland Christian Church on Harrodsburg Road.
Travers attended East Jessamine High School and “his involvement stretched far beyond just one school,” said Jessamine County superintendent Kathy Fields in a statement.
“From his elementary years, to athletics, and collaborative district programs, Leo was known and cared for by many across our district,” Fields said. “This young man’s far-reaching impact and these unique circumstances call for an unusual solution in order to grant over 120 staff members and numerous students their requests to attend Leo’s service.”
Travers was shot at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Garden Park Drive, said officer Kevin Grimes. The gun allegedly used in the shooting was stolen from Michigan, Grimes said.
Nicholasville police arrested Tyler D. Jeffers, 18, about 6 a.m. Friday. Jeffers was charged with murder, wanton endangerment, tampering with evidence and receiving a stolen firearm, Grimes said. Jeffers’ grandfather, Albert L. McKinney, 66, was arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence, Grimes said. Both are expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Jessamine District Court.
