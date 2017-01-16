Jessamine County schools closed Tuesday for funeral of 15-year-old student

0:57 Luis David Fuentes speaks about magazine Pause

1:10 Video highlights of UK basketball signee Shai Alexander at Marshall Hoop Fest

0:50 Joel Justus: We haven't seen best of Bam Adebayo

1:13 Wenyen Gabriel's confidence is coming back

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

0:16 Painting party for Chocolate Holler

6:36 Paul only Republican to vote ‘no’ in Senate step to repeal Obamacare, proposes own plan

0:49 Unveiling of sign for Harry Sykes Way

0:34 Kentucky's Cedergren 'very disappointed' and 'very proud'