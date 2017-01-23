Chamber of Commerce awards dinner celebrates in 1970s style

The Jessamine County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting and awards dinner was held at the R.J. Corman Hanger on January 19. The theme was “Welcome to the ’70s.”
The following awards were presented: Business of the Year, Asbury University; Outstanding Business Leader Award, Mary Struckoff; R.J. Corman Community Service Award, William “Bowie” Taylor; Civic Award, Leadership Jessamine County Class of 2016; Industry Award, Pecco; Small Business Award, J’s Place; New Business Award, Jess FM, WNJK; Education Award, Gary Holobek; Ambassador of the Year, Ruby Mason; Hall of Fame, Carolyn Cobb; President’s Award, Justin Ray. Tommy Cobb, Matt Moore and Jonah Mitchell were elected to the board of directors. Randall Chewning was installed as the new president.
Chewning is owner of Randall Chewning State Farm Insurance.
‘The 2016 Presidential Election: What Just Happened?’
Asbury University political science professor Stephen Clements will present a non-partisan analysis entitled “The 2016 Presidential Election: What Just Happened?” for the Alspach/Benny Distinguished Lecture Series at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Wilmore Senior Community Center. The lecture will shed light on what the election results will mean for the future of the United States. For more details on activities at Wesley Village, call Alan at 859-858-3865, Ext. 238 or go to Wvillage.org.
Larry Barnes to perform at What’s Brewing?
Join composer Larry Barnes for coffee and music at the What’s Brewing? Coffee House from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Jessamine County Public Library.
Barnes, professor of music at Transylvania University, will present original music and his own arrangements of Irish tunes and Beatles songs. His recently released recording, “Rain Songs,” has been praised as great works for flute and harp. More information is available at Jesspublib.org.
Comments