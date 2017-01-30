‘Virtual Field Trip: A New View of Black History’ at library Thursday

Explore the lifestyles, struggles and spirituality of blacks through the colorful paintings of William H. Johnson at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday at the Jessamine County Public Library.
The one-hour virtual field trip allows patrons to experience the history and appreciation of Johnson’s early 20th-century works at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art.
The program will take patrons behind the scenes at the museum to observe conservation work on one of Johnson’s fragile works on paper.
All ages are welcome, and no registration is required. Children 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Children up to 5th grade will receive a book of their choice. More at Jesspublib.org
Seeing through the eyes of an artist
Visual artist Bill Tippie will present “Seeing Through the Eyes of an Artist” at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Wilmore Senior Community Center at Wesley Village. Tippie, a Wesley Village resident, will discuss how he views subjects for his paintings according to their shapes and composition. As a bonus, Tippie will give a course on the joy of doodling, which can put art within the reach of everyone. For more details on activities at the Wilmore Senior Community Center, call Alan at 859-858-3865, Ext. 238, or visit Wvillage.org.
New after-hours utilities payment options
Nicholasville Public Utilities has expanded after-hours payments to include cash or credit drive-through payments at the automated kiosk at 601 North Main Street. To use the new kiosk, you must know your account number and the amount you owe. For cash payments, the kiosk only takes bills and cannot give change. Any additional payments will be credited to your next bill, and a receipt will be issued. In addition, after-hours payments continue to be available by phone at 855-748-3312 or by credit card online at Nicholasville.org.
