Asbury graduate’s movie opens nationwide

Asbury University alumna Andrea Nasfell wrote “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone,” a Christian comedy-drama movie that was released nationwide Jan. 20. The film examines faith, life and redemption through a washed-up former child star who is cast as Jesus in a church play. Nasfell, the screenwriter for 2014’s “Mom’s Night Out” as well as several made-for-TV movies, has maintained a connection to Asbury since graduating in 1995, by teaching an online screenwriting class.
Sally Brown Nature Preserve Hike
The Jessamine County Trails Association will hold a two-hour hike Saturday at Sally Brown Nature Preserve in Garrard County. The three-mile, family-friendly hike will begin at 10 a.m. Hikers will be able to view the 200-foot limestone palisade walls above the Kentucky River. The hike will go on regardless of temperature, but will be canceled in the event of hard rain, snow or ice. Pets are not permitted. For directions or more information, email jessaminecotrailsassoc@gmail.com or see the Jessamine County Trails Association Facebook page.
Healthy Living with Diabetes education class
Join the Jessamine County Health Department for a three-week series beginning Thursday to learn the latest on managing diabetes. Session one runs from 9 a.m. to noon at the Jessamine County Extension Office, 95 Park Drive, Nicholasville. Sessions two and three will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 16 and 23 at the health department, 210 East Walnut Street. The classes will cover healthful eating, developing an active lifestyle, taking medications and reducing health risks. Register by calling Andrea Brown at 859-885-4149, Ext. 1025, or email andread.brown@ky.gov.
