Community Art Night is Thursday; Black History Month event at library on Saturday

The Jessamine County Black History Month Celebration, “Hear the Past, See the Future, Know the Connection,” will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Jessamine County Public Library.
The program will include gospel songs, a rendition of the “I Have a Dream” speech, the Kentucky State University Street Scholarz, children/youth presentations, light refreshments, and “Seizing Freedom,” a historical account of the women and children refugees of Camp Nelson. For more information, call Anna Kenion at 859-354-9680.
Community Art Night at Polvino Center
Join the Jessamine Creative Art League for dinner and painting from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. During this family-friendly event, choose your theme for painting or let a facilitator help you select one. The cost is $15 per person and includes dinner and supplies; parties of four or more are $10 per person. Each painter leaves with an 8 by 10 work of art. The event will be held at the Polvino Arts Center, 109 South Main Street, Nicholasville. For more information, email artdepositoryjessamine@gmail.com.
Senior Open Mic Night
The Wilmore Senior Community Center at Wesley Village is hosting a Café Cabaret Open Mic Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Community seniors from Wilmore are encouraged to participate in this resident showcase. Call Alan at 859-858-3865, Ext. 238, for more information.
Make your own origami
Explore the art of Japanese paper crafts and origami with the Japan/America Society of Kentucky from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Jessamine County Public Library. Attendees will make their own origami and kimono dolls. All supplies will be provided. Register at Jesspublib.org or call 859-885-5164.
