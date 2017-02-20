Annual Rotary Club pancake breakfast Saturday at Culver’s

The Rotary Club of Nicholasville will host its annual pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Culver’s Restaurant, 961 North Main Street, Nicholasville.
The breakfast is the club’s main fundraiser for a program that grants scholarships to high school seniors in Jessamine County.
Live entertainment will be provided by the Moron Brothers, starting at 7:30 a.m. Tickets are $5 at the door.
Asbury equine open house on Friday
Asbury University will host an open house for prospective students interested in communication- and media-related jobs within the equine industry at 2 p.m. Friday in the Miller Building, Room 318. The event will include a workshop focusing on career opportunities within the Central Kentucky equine industry.
An equine photography workshop will be conducted by former Asbury alum and photographer/videographer Sarah Beth DeLoache of TaylorMade Farms in Nicholasville. In the case of inclement weather, the workshop will be held at Asbury University’s Equine Center.
Learn how to get published
Are you a writer who wants to get published? Learn about the publishing process from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Jessamine County Public Library. The program will teach writers how to submit their work to literary agents with cover letters and writing samples. Registration is required at Jesspublib.org.
Author to discuss brain health
Virginia Bell, author and creator of “Best Friends Approach to Alzheimer’s,” will speak at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Wilmore Senior Community Center. Bell will share ways to maximize brain health, no matter what age or condition a person is in. For more details about this program or other activities at the Wilmore Senior Community Center, call Alan at 859-858-3865, Ext. 238.
Open Microphone Night at J’s Place
J’s Place Coffee House Open Mic Night will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at 101 South Main Street, Nicholasville. Dinner will be available during the show. Contact Ann Nipp at 859-940-6057 to get on the musician roster.
