Jessamine schools to close Tuesday; water advisories in Nicholasville, Richmond

Jessamine County Schools will be closed Tuesday after much of Nicholasville and Richmond were under boil water advisories Monday stemming from separate water line breaks.
The city of Nicholasville ordered a boil water advisory for consumers north of Edgewood Drive and west of Shun Pike, including the Squire Lake area, Meadowlark Subdivision, Rainbow Drive and all customers west of the U.S. 27 Bypass.
The advisory was issued after a water main break at 5:30 a.m. Monday on Courchelle Drive near U.S. 27 Bypass and Wilmore Road. Repairs on the break were expected to take most of the day Monday.
The break was isolated and service had returned to customers by mid-day Monday, but the affected areas should boil their water before consumption, officials said.
Richmond also was under a boil water advisory after a water main break, according to Madison County Emergency Management.
The advisory was announced about 10:40 p.m. Sunday and affected Richmond Utilities and Madison County Water District customers. The emergency management agency posted on Facebook Monday morning that the advisory was still in effect.
The water main break occurred near Moberly Road and caused many people to temporarily lose water services, WKYT reports.
Comments