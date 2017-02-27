Fourth-grader at Warner wins statewide poster contest

Anyuli Martinez, a fourth-grader at Warner Elementary in Nicholasville, has won first place in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Adopt-a-Highway Poster Contest. Martinez used colored pencils and markers to render her landscape drawing for the contest, which is part of an effort to reduce roadside litter. Martinez will receive a $100 gift card and a framed print of her poster. In addition, her artwork will be will be featured in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s 2017-18 calendar and will be framed and displayed in the cabinet’s conference center in Frankfort.
Orchestra to play time- and space-themed concert
The Asbury University orchestra will be playing a time- and space-themed concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Hughes Auditorium. They will play two movements, “Mars” and “Jupiter,” from Gustav Holst’s orchestral suite, “The Planets,” and the violin concerto, “Winter,” from Antonio Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons.” A trumpet ensemble will also perform a prelude based on the hymn-tune “Helmsley” with the organ. The 64-member ensemble will include 14 high school musicians from the region.
Explore basics of audio recording
Explore the basics of audio recording, sound engineering and podcasting from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Jessamine County Public Library in Nicholasville. Learn how to digitally edit using audio workstations, optimal microphone selection and setup, and digital audio plug-ins. Register at Jesspublib.org.
