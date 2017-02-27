Fourth-grader at Warner wins statewide poster contest

1:08 Malik Monk says Bam Adebayo doesn't like to run Pause

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday

1:14 Inside the art-filled UK Gatton College of Business

0:44 Malik Monk: I knew I just had to attack

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban

2:21 Calipari: I like how we played when you're one man down