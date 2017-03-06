Protect yourself from hacks and scams

4:48 Power from a Partnership: UK and Weisenberger Mill Pause

1:11 Billy Kennedy: We had every chance to defeat Cats

0:49 Alltech Vocal Scholarship Competition brings out vocalists

3:44 Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

2:07 11th Region MVP Rebecca Cook on Franklin County heading to the Sweet 16

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban

0:34 Central Bank robbery