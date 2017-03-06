Protect yourself from hacks and scams

Information technology consultant David K. Booth will share tips on how to protect yourself from identity theft, hacks and scams at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Wilmore Senior Community Center. Learn how to minimize risk from crime via mail, phone and internet. For more info, call Alan at 859-858-3865, Ext. 238, or go to Wvillage.org.
Spring collage workshop on Saturday
Create a spring-themed collage at the Creative Art League of Jessamine County March Paint-In from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 109 South Main Street, Nicholasville. Bring your own white glue or glue stick, a half-inch brush, watercolor paints, pen and ink, small paper plate for glue, tweezers and an X-acto knife. The art league will provide the substrate, papers and magazines. Cost is $25, or $5 for art league members. More information is on the Creative Art League of Jessamine County Facebook page.
Work Ready Community certification on track
Jessamine County is on track to becoming a certified Kentucky Work Ready Community by the Kentucky Workforce Investment Board. The county is in the application process and is gathering local support. Criteria assessed for the certification include high school graduation rates, National Career Readiness Certificate holders, demonstrated community commitment, educational attainment, soft-skills development and digital literacy. Jessamine County Adult Education Director Mary Newton is the local liaison for the project.
Camp Nelson meeting on Saturday
The Camp Nelson Civil War Heritage Park annual meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the reconstructed barracks building. Enjoy light refreshments, meet members and hear about the past, present and future of Camp Nelson. The park is located along U.S. Route 27 at 6614 Danville Road in Nicholasville. Call Peggy at 859-881-5716 for more information.
