‘The Voice’ contestant Jonathan Hutcherson to perform at J’s Place

Wilmore’s Jonathan Hutcherson, who was a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2016, will perform between 6 and 8 p.m. Friday at J’s Place Coffee Shop, 101 South Main Street, Nicholasville. The free teen night event will include games and giveaways. For more information, go to Jsplaceonmain.org.
Adult ed students give March Math Madness their best shot
Jessamine County Adult Education is helping students give the GED math test their best shot during March Math Madness.
New and old students are invited to get started or continue their quest for the GED with special math review sessions throughout the month. Testing dates on March 24 and 25 include free breakfast and last-minute review sessions. Other testing dates are also available. Free T-shirts will be given to all students who test in March. Scholarships are available.
More information can be found on the Jessamine County Adult Education Facebook page. Call Joann at 859-887-9052 or drop in at 200 Computrex Drive in Nicholasville to sign up.
‘Healthy Living with Essential Oils’
Wellness evangelist Elva Pflug will present “Healthy Living with Essential Oils” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Jessamine County Public Library. Pflug will explain the benefits of essential oils and help attendees begin their personal essential oils journey. For more information, call 832-754-1300.
Japanese bookbinding workshop
The Jessamine Creative Art League invites residents to create a book using Japanese stab binding techniques from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Polvino Family Art Center, 504 North Main Street, Nicholasville. Bring scissors for paper cutting. All supplies and other tools are provided. Cost is $75 per person. For more information, go to Caljessamine.com.
