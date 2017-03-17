Former Nicholasville mayor injured in attack from pit bull

Former Nicholasville Mayor John Martin and another person were injured Thursday as they tried to separate Martin’s dog and a pit bull from a fight, an animal control officer said.
Martin, 76, was walking his dog on Cherrybrook Drive when a pit bull that was running loose became aggressive and got into a fight with Martin’s dog, said Frank Ruggiero, interim director of Jessamine County Animal Care and Control. The attack happened between 4:30 and 5 p.m.
Martin and a neighbor tried to intervene and separate the dogs, and in doing so, both were bitten, Ruggiero said. Martin was bitten on the neck and on a hand, Ruggiero said. Ruggiero didn’t know the neighbor’s name or the extent of that person’s injuries.
Martin, who could not be reached for comment Friday, was treated for his injuries at St. Joseph Jessamine in Nicholasville. Martin’s dog later died from its injuries, Ruggiero said.
Jessamine Animal Care and Control is looking for the pit bull but has not been able to find it. There are varying descriptions. Witnesses said it was either brown or a “blue nose pit” that was silver or gray.
The aggressor dog was seen being picked up by a tan or silver SUV, Ruggiero said.
Martin was mayor of Nicholasville from 2003 to 2006. He ran for mayor again 2014 but was defeated by Pete Sutherland.
If anyone has information about the attack, the aggressor dog or its owner, contact Jessamine County Animal Care and Control at (859) 881-0821.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
