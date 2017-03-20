Distinguished Alumni Award presented to ‘Voice of the Colts’

Doug Fain, the “Voice of the Colts,” was recently presented the Jessamine County Schools Distinguished Alumni Award by Superintendent Kathy Fields.
Fain began calling Jessamine County Colts football games when he was a high school sophomore. In his 39-consecutive-year career, he has called over 200 games. Fain is also the Jessamine County Circuit Clerk and an on-air personality at WNVL radio.
Countywide cleanup for residential debris
The countywide cleanup, an annual spring event for residents of Jessamine County to dispose of residential debris, will be held Saturday through April 1.
Citizens are encouraged to bring debris to the Jessamine County Road Department at 400 Park Drive, Nicholasville, or at the new location in Wilmore, 305 West Linden Street. Hours for both sites are from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and closed on Sunday.
Shingles, drywall, commercial debris and tires can be brought to the Jessamine County Convenience Center, 127 Hendren Way, Nicholasville, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Charges will be at the normal rate.
Limbs and brush can be dropped off free at the Nicholasville Waste Water Treatment Plant on Long Shun, Nicholasville, from 7:30 a.m to 7 p.m. Saturday to April 1, and closed on Sunday.
Curbside pickup is available for county residents only, and must be on the curb before 8 a.m. on Saturday. There is no curbside pick-up for Nicholasville or Wilmore residents.
For more information, contact 859-881-4545 for county residents, 859-885-1321 for Nicholasville residents, or 859-858-4412 for Wilmore residents. See complete guidelines at Jessamineco.com.
Girl Scout leaders needed
The Girl Scouts of Jessamine County are seeking leaders for all grade levels, kindergarten through high school. For more information, contact Anna Tidei at 859-338-2441.
Young at Heart Big Band at Wesley Village
The Young at Heart Big Band will perform songs from the swing era at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Wilmore Community Center at Wesley Village.
The 18-member senior ensemble specializes in music from the 1930s through the 1950s.
