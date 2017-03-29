Nicholasville woman found dead in home, then son’s body is found in river

The day after a woman was found dead in her Nicholasville home, police found the body of her son in the Kentucky River.
The body of Lucas Greene, 31, was pulled from the water about 2:40 p.m. near the Brooklyn Bridge on U.S. 68, which spans the river at the Jessamine-Mercer County line.
Greene’s mother, Elizabeth Morgan, 62, was found dead in her Pin Oak Drive house Tuesday afternoon, said Jessamine County Coroner Mike Hughes. There was no forced entry, and nothing appeared to be missing from the house, but her car was missing, Grimes said.
Then, on Tuesday night, Morgan’s former daughter-in-law told police that Greene would sometimes hike in the area near Brooklyn Bridge. Detectives went to Brooklyn Road near the bridge and found Morgan’s abandoned car Tuesday night. Because it was getting dark, they decided to return to the area Wednesday.
Upon returning to the area and while searching on the Mercer County side of the river, police spotted a body in the water between a rock and a tree on the Jessamine side of the river. Police could not reach the body because of the terrain, so the Jessamine County Fire Department’s boat rescue unit retrieved Greene’s body Wednesday afternoon.
An autopsy was performed on Morgan Wednesday at the state medical examiner’s office, but the cause of death is still undetermined, Hughes said.
Meanwhile, Hughes said he presumes that the autopsy on Greene’s body will be performed Thursday in Frankfort.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
Comments