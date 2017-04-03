Art League Gallery Walk is Friday

The Jessamine County Creative Art League will present its first gallery walk of 2017 from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday on Main Street in Nicholasville. Five exhibits will be presented, all within easy walking distance, as well as sidewalk demonstrations and clogging by the Jessamine County Heel Tappers. A good starting point is the Polvino Family Art Center, 109 South Main Street, which will feature an opening reception for “All Creatures Great and Small,” an animal world exhibit. For more information, go to Caljessaminec.com.
Introduction to Japanese for teens
Learn introductory Japanese phrases and vocabulary from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Jessamine County Public Library in the Davis Conference Room. This event is for students in grades 6-12. A Japan-America Society of Kentucky representative will lead the program. Register at Jesspublib.org or call Eden Grey at 859-885-3523, Ext. 237, for more information.
Blood drive on Saturday
The Kentucky Blood Center will hold a mobile blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Culver’s, 961 North Main Street, Nicholasville. Donors will receive a coupon for a free pint of custard. Donors should be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, have a photo ID and be at least 17 years old. Donors must answer some screening questions and take a mini-physical to make sure they can safely donate blood. For more information, call 1-800-775-2522.
Asbury Women’s Choir performs Thursday
The Asbury Women’s Choir will perform at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Wilmore Senior Community Center at Wesley Village, 1125 Lexington Road. Jill Campbell, coordinator of choral music and education at Asbury University, will lead the choir, which is comprised of students, faculty and staff. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Alan at 859-858-3865, Ext. 238, or go to Wvillage.org.
