Jessamine county clerk opens satellite office in Wilmore City Hall

The Jessamine county clerk’s office has opened a satellite office in Wilmore City Hall. There customers can renew vehicle registrations, get disabled placards, register to vote and transfer titles to passenger cars, trucks and boats.

This is the first time that the office has had a satellite location, said County Clerk Johnny Collier. When he ran for county clerk in 2014, Collier made a campaign promise that he would look into opening a satellite office.

While metropolitan counties like Fayette and Jefferson have multiple locations for county clerk, it’s unusual for a smaller county like Jessamine to have one. But Collier wanted to open a Wilmore office because it can be difficult to find parking near the Nicholasville courthouse, and the steps there can be difficult for elderly people to navigate.

The Wilmore office will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. (The Wilmore office will close at 11 a.m. on Good Friday.)

Deputy clerks Sherry Johnson and Breanna Rainwater set up shop in the Wilmore City Council chamber. Their computers and furniture are on wheels so they can be moved into another room.

Collier said there is a minimal cost to his budget because Wilmore provides the space rent-free and the equipment was furnished by the state.

Wilmore resident Burnette Fegan came into the satellite office Wednesday and said she appreciates the convenience.

“I don’t have to worry about parking and getting into the courthouse waiting,” Fegan said.

