Lincoln Funeral Memorial re-enactment at Camp Nelson

A re-enactment of the funeral ceremony marking the death of President Abraham Lincoln will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Camp Nelson Civil War Heritage Park.
The ceremony will be modeled after the 1865 memorial service held at Camp Nelson and will include a reading of the original order and a 21-gun salute by the 12th U.S. Colored Heavy Artillery. In addition, dozens of costumed Abraham Lincolns and Mary Todd Lincolns from the Association of Lincoln Presenters will be in attendance while in town for their annual conference. Following the ceremony, the park and museum will be open to the public. Camp Nelson is located at 6614 Danville Road off U.S. Route27 South. For more information, call 859-881-5716.
‘Glass Menagerie’ at Asbury
Asbury University’s Theatre and Cinema Performance Program will present Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie” Wednesday through Friday in the Greathouse Theatre, 1 Macklem Drive, Wilmore. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 6:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $5; $3 for students. Tickets are available at Asbury.edu/theatre and at the door.
Jessamine County Democrats to meet
The Jessamine County Democrats will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Davis Conference Room at the Jessamine County Public Library. For more information, call Wini Yunker at 859-553-0403.
‘All Creatures Great and Small’ exhibit
“All Creatures Great and Small,” an animal world exhibit presented by the Jessamine County Creative Art League, continues through April 30 at the Polvino Family Art Center, 109 South Main Street, Nicholasville. Exhibit hours are 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, go to Caljessamine.com.
Comments