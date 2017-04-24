Checkered flag drops on Coaster Car Derby on Saturday

The checkered flag drops at 11 a.m. Saturday for the Jim Edd Shearer Coaster Car Derby in Wilmore. Participants, ages 7 to 17, will take a thrill ride down East Main Street, which will be closed to traffic. Participants receive a free event T-shirt; trophies will be awarded to top finishers. Registration forms can be downloaded at Wilmore.org.
Document shredding day for seniors
Area senior citizens can bring personal papers for free shredding from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Wilmore Community Center parking lot at Wesley Village, 1125 Lexington Road, Wilmore. The disposal will be handled by Shred-it, a secure disposal company. For more information, call Alan at 859-858-3865, Ext. 238, or go to Wvillage.org.
Needle exchange program begins Monday
To reduce transmission of blood-borne pathogens, including HIV and hepatitis, the Jessamine County Health Department will provide free sterile syringes in exchange for used syringes from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at 210 East Walnut Street, Nicholasville. The anonymous and confidential service will continue on Mondays. Call 859-885-4149 for more information.
Art Night at Polvino Center
Join the Jessamine Creative Art League for dinner and painting from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Polvino Arts Center, 109 South Main Street, Nicholasville. Choose your theme for painting, or let a facilitator help you with one. The cost is $15 per person and includes dinner and supplies. For parties of four or more, the cost is $10 per person. For more information, email artdepositoryjessamine@gmail.com.
Open Mic Night at J’s Place
Enjoy local talent at the J’s Place Coffee House Open Mic Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at 101 South Main Street, Nicholasville. Dinner will be available during the show. Contact Ann Nipp at 859-940-6057 to get on the musician roster.
