Jessamine County

April 25, 2017 5:27 PM

Man’s body is found in field near Nicholasville medical facility

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

An investigation is under way after a man’s body was found Tuesday in Nicholasville, said Jessamine County Coroner Mike Hughes.

A groundskeeper at St. Joseph Jessamine R.J. Corman Ambulatory Care Center found the body in a field shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Hughes said. The care center is at the intersection of Keene Road and the U.S. 27 Bypass.

The state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort will perform an autopsy on Wednesday.

Hughes said it’s too soon to say how the man, who appeared to be in 50s, died.

Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety

