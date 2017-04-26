Body found in Nicholasville is identified as 21-year-old man

The body found Tuesday on the property of a Nicholasville medical facility was identified as 21-year-old James Dixon, Jessamine County Coroner Michael Hughes said Wednesday.
Dixon lived part-time with his mother in Nicholasville and part-time with his father in Somerset, Hughes said.
A groundskeeper found the body lying next to a bush near the drive to St. Joseph Jessamine R.J. Corman Ambulatory Care Center, which is near the intersection of Keene Road and the U.S,. 27 Bypass in Nicholasville.
Fingerprints positively identified Dixon, Hughes said. Dixon, who was found wearing only jeans, had two cellphones on him but only one worked.
The state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort performed an autopsy but the cause of death was inconclusive, Hughes said. Further tests may shed more light.
It’s unclear how Dixon’s body came to be near St. Joseph Jessamine, Hughes said. It’s unknown whether Dixon walked onto the property on his own or if someone dropped him off near the medical center.
“It just seems like to me, and that’s my speculation, that somebody didn’t want to get involved,” Hughes said.
