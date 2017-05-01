Jessamine County

May 01, 2017 11:37 AM

Wilmore native co-hosts national farming show

Wilmore native Mary Johnson, a 2003 West Jessamine High School graduate, has been named a co-host of “Simply Southern TV,” which airs at 7 p.m. Tuesdays on RFD-TV.

“I never realized a job like this existed, one that combines broadcasting and farming,” Johnson said. “I’ve always loved sharing other people’s stories. Nowadays, few people know what it takes to farm or raise food, so it’s become extremely important to show people what modern-day farming and rural living really look like.”

“Simply Southern TV” is a joint venture between two organizations, the Alabama Farmers Federation and Alabama Farmers Coop. Johnson is the director of news services for the federation.

Johnson is the daughter of Bradley and Donna Johns of Wilmore.

Health Department receives national accreditation

The Jessamine County Health Department has received accreditation from the Public Health Accreditation Board, a nationally recognized standard awarded to fewer than 200 health departments across the country.

The goal of the voluntary accreditation program is to improve and protect the health of the public by advancing the quality and performance of tribal, state, local and territorial public health departments. The accomplishment was celebrated with a reception on April 27 on the Health Department grounds in Nicholasville.

Toddler Time at J’s Place

J’s Place Coffee Shop will host a Kentucky Derby week edition of Toddler Time from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at 101 South Main Street, Nicholasville. The free event includes story time and a craft. Call 859-887-0052 for more information.

PiYo exercise program at library

Get fit with PiYo, a blend of Pilates and yoga, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Jessamine County Public Library. The low-impact workout strengthens and sculpts the body, and enhances flexibility. Certified instructor Chris Chandler will lead the adult class. For more information, call 859-885-3523.

Wilmore flower sale on Saturday

Wilmore’s Community Flower Sale will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Wilmore City Hall parking lot in downtown Wilmore. The annual sale runs concurrently with the Wilmore Farmers Market in the same lot.

