Jessamine EMS adds ultrasound training

Jessamine County Emergency Medical Services has announced a 14-week internship with the University of Kentucky Medical Center that will train the team to add ultrasound to its list of critical care offerings. The training program was made possible through an agreement between the Jessamine County Fiscal Court, the Kentucky One Health St. Joseph Jessamine R.J. Corman Ambulatory Care Center and the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
Kentucky Wine & Vine Fest recap
Fourteen wineries from across the state were on hand for the 13th installment of the Kentucky Wine & Vine Fest in downtown Nicholasville May 13. Festivities throughout the week included a farm-to-table dinner, art show and guided tours of local wineries.
Memorial Day Observance at Camp Nelson Cemetery
The Memorial Day Observance at the Camp Nelson National Cemetery will be at 11 a.m. May 29. This year’s event will include a C-130 flyover by the Kentucky Air National Guard 123rd Airlift Wing. Updated information will be available at Jessamineco.com. The Cemetery is located in southern Jessamine County at 6980 Danville Road along U.S. 27.
Job search assistance at library
Get one-on-one job search assistance from a Jessamine County Public Librarian and help creating a résumé, cover letter or filling out online applications. Sessions are available from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m and 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Friday. Bring a copy of your current résumé and work history on a flash drive, CD or as a hard copy. Register online at Jesspublib.org or call 859-885-3523, Ext. 243.
Music of Russia in Wilmore
Transylvania music professors Loren Tice and Lee Patrick will present “From Russia with Love,” a program of classical and popular pieces by Russian composers, at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Wilmore Senior Community Center. For more information, call Alan at 859-858-3865, Ext. 238.
Comments