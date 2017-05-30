Find your treasure at 400-Mile Yard Sale this weekend

Find your treasure at the U.S. Route 68 400-Mile Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The local access point for the annual sale is the Servant Heart Farm (formerly Ichthus Farm) at 9517 Harrodsburg Road in Wilmore. More than 50 vendors were on-site last year with antiques, collectibles, home goods, crafts and more. The event flier and other downloads are available at Jessamineco.com. For more information, call Judy Woolums at 859-858-3895.
WestRock earns safety certification
Nicholasville’s WestRock, a manufacturer of consumer and corrugated packaging solutions, has earned certification in OSHA’s Voluntary Protection Program, which recognizes businesses and work sites that demonstrate safety excellence. To earn the certification, WestRock developed and implemented systems to identify, evaluate, prevent and control occupational hazards. Work sites receiving the certification have lost-workday incidence rates half the industry average. WestRock Nicholasville employs about 200 people and is the 12th Voluntary Protection Program certified site in Kentucky.
Wreath-making at First Vineyard
Craft your own wreath while enjoying Kentucky wine from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at First Vineyard. Pamela’s Pocket of Posies will be teaching a curl and fold method to create a summer wreath. Cost per kit is $30. Bring your own snacks; drinks will be available for purchase. To reserve your spot or to learn more, call Pamela at 859-314-7050.
Books and Bites
Enjoy refreshments and conversation with other bibliophiles from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Books and Bites in the Davis Conference Room of the Jessamine County Public Library. This month’s theme is sports and exercise. The staff will provide a list of recommended books, and guests may discuss favorites. If the weather is nice, the meeting will be on the reading patio. Register at Jesspublib.org or call Carrie Green at 859-885-3523, Ext. 243.
