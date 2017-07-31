Police warn about skimmers being used in Nicholasville

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:30 How horses and kids are impacting each other Pause 0:55 Nicholasville triple shooting details 0:49 Parents speak about redistricting of Jessamine Co. schools 0:42 Kentucky expert on building popular racing engines 1:30 Wolf Run Wildlife Refuge 1:20 Landon Young thankful for experience as true freshman 1:08 C.J. Conrad: We're definitely not satisfied; we want to win every game 0:53 Vince Marrow: We're very close to where we should be 0:42 A.J. Rose excited for opportunity after redshirting 1:34 Drew Barker back to 100 percent, no limitations Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Six credit card skimmers have been found at local gas stations in the past three weeks. Here are some tips on what to look for to protect yourself against fraud when paying at the pump. Ashley Jean Reese Staff Video

Six credit card skimmers have been found at local gas stations in the past three weeks. Here are some tips on what to look for to protect yourself against fraud when paying at the pump. Ashley Jean Reese Staff Video