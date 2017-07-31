Police warn about skimmers being used in Nicholasville

There are reports of skimmers — the electronic devices used to capture data from consumer credit cards — being used in Nicholasville.
In a Facebook post over the weekend, Nicholasville police warned: “We have reports of credit cards being skimmed in town. No specific locations are known. Keep an eye on your account after using a card.”
Skimmers come in various shapes and sizes and can be installed on or inside pumps at any gas station. Here are three things to know about skimmers and safeguarding your wallet.
Estimated losses globally due to credit card skimming are in the billions of dollars, according to consumer transaction technology company NCR of Duluth, Ga.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
