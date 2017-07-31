Six credit card skimmers have been found at local gas stations in the past three weeks. Here are some tips on what to look for to protect yourself against fraud when paying at the pump. Ashley Jean Reese Staff Video
Six credit card skimmers have been found at local gas stations in the past three weeks. Here are some tips on what to look for to protect yourself against fraud when paying at the pump. Ashley Jean Reese Staff Video

Jessamine County

Police warn about skimmers being used in Nicholasville

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

July 31, 2017 9:25 AM

There are reports of skimmers — the electronic devices used to capture data from consumer credit cards — being used in Nicholasville.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, Nicholasville police warned: “We have reports of credit cards being skimmed in town. No specific locations are known. Keep an eye on your account after using a card.”

Skimmers come in various shapes and sizes and can be installed on or inside pumps at any gas station. Here are three things to know about skimmers and safeguarding your wallet.

Estimated losses globally due to credit card skimming are in the billions of dollars, according to consumer transaction technology company NCR of Duluth, Ga.

Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety

