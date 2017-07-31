Creativity abounds at Big Kid Workshop

Get creative at the Big Kid Workshop, a free arts and crafts program for kindergarten through grade 5, at 11:30 a.m. Monday at J’s Place Coffee Shop, 101 South Main Street, Nicholasville. For more information, go to Jsplaceonmain.org.
Job search assistance at library
Get one-on-one job search assistance from a Jessamine County Public librarian on creating a résumé, cover letter or filling out online applications. Scheduled sessions are available from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m and 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Friday. Bring a copy of your current résumé and work history on a flash drive, CD or as a hard copy. Register online at Jesspublib.org or call 859-885-3523, Ext. 243.
Shop locally at the Wilmore Farmers Market
Shop at the Jessamine County Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October at the Wilmore City Hall parking lot. Choose from fresh seasonal produce, along with vegetable and flower bedding plants, perennials, local honey and eggs, and freshly cut floral bouquets.
Tractor raffle tickets available
The Jessamine County Antique Farm Equipment Association will raffle a FarmAll 130 Tractor Sept. 16 at the annual tractor show at the Jessamine County Fairgrounds. To look at the tractor or purchase tickets, go to KOI Auto Parts, 1038 North Main Street, Nicholasville.
