Paint like an Impressionist at the Creative Art League

The Creative Art League of Jessamine County will host an Impressionism Paint-In from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 125 South Main Street in Nicholasville. Facilitator Juanita Chandler Boone will provide tips and inspiration. Cost is $5. Bring your own paints, canvases and brushes, or buy them from the art league. For more information, call 870-636-0917.
Moron Brothers at Gospel on the Green
The Moron Brothers will perform at 7 p.m. Friday for Wilmore’s Gospel on the Green series. The Moron Brothers, a Kentucky-based comedy duo who perform as Lardo and Burley, will offer bluegrass-flavored sacred music. Food may be purchased from local vendors or bring your own picnic. Some chairs and tables are available. Go to Wilmore.org for more information.
Archaeological dig at Camp Nelson
Dig into the past on the grounds of a Civil War Union Army Camp on Saturday at Camp Nelson Heritage Park, 6614 Danville Road, Nicholasville. Director of interpretation Stephen McBride will lead two sessions, at 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $5 per person. Reservations are required. Dress for the weather and bring bottled water. Camp Nelson staff will provide pop-up tents and digging equipment. All artifacts found become the property of Camp Nelson. Call Peggy McClintock at 859-881-5716 to reserve a spot.
Nicholasville farmers market on Saturday
A Nicholasville Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 717 North Main Street, Nicholasville. Choose from peaches, tomatoes, watermelons, sweet corn, lettuces, squash, green beans, cucumbers, carrots, beets, greens, candy onions, flowers, jams and jellies, baked breads, black Angus beef, roasted coffees and items from Kentucky artisans.
