Get in the spirit: Go on a ghost hunt at Camp Nelson

Camp Nelson Civil War Heritage Park is hosting three ghost hunts in October. Stalk the trails with a certified ghost hunter at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 or Oct. 27, and learn a little history of the national landmark.
Make reservations by calling Peggy at 859-881-5716 by Thursday prior to the date of the hunt.
A portion of your $25 donation supports ongoing research at the site. Dress appropriately for the weather and wear walking shoes. Flashlights and recording devices are permitted. Participants must check in at the Interpretative Center. The park is at 6614 Danville Road, Loop 2 in Nicholasville.
Give blood and get a free pint of frozen custard
Donate a pint of blood and get a free pint of frozen custard at Culver’s from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 961 North Main Street, Nicholasville.
Donors will be eligible to win a pair of University of Kentucky women’s basketball season tickets. In addition, all donors receive a free wellness checkup, which includes blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.
Drop in, or schedule a bloodmobile appointment at Kybloodcenter.org.
Comic fans are celebrated at the Jessamine County Library
The Jessamine County Public Library will be the host of Comic Surge, featuring vendors, authors and artists, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at 600 South Main Street in Nicholasville.
The free family-friendly event includes a cosplay contest, Power Girl Trio, Rose’s Rolling Video Games, Mystery Machine and other vehicle replicas, JediManda, princesses, Don Richardson at Ironman, Urban Ninja Obstacle Course and Shadow Clone’s Geek Party Concert.
Food trucks, replica vehicles and geeky props will be on site all day. See schedule at the library website.
Farmers market meal features local produce
“Farm to Fork,” a six-course whole farm experience, will be hosted by the Nicholasville farmers market on Saturday at the Jessamine County Extension Office.
A meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. will be followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $35 per person.
Participating farms include Overman’s Bluegrass Fruits and Vegetables and Garrett Farms Beef.
There will be a live auction as well as vendor demos and product displays. Tickets are available at the Saturday farmers market on Main Street and at the Jessamine County Extension Office, or by calling 703-586-7278.
Family exhibit at arts center
The Polvino Family Art Center will present “All in the Family,” a ceramics and sculpture exhibit by Stephen Winter and his daughter, Jacqueline Winter Bryan, through Oct. 31 at 109 South Main Street, Nicholasville.
Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, visit Caljessamine.com.
Comments