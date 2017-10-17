Learn how to put your gardens to bed

Kentucky gardener Beau Spicer will present a free workshop, “Putting Your Gardens To Bed,” from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at First Vineyard Winery, 5800 Sugar Creek Pike, Nicholasville.
Spicer, owner of Louie’s Flower Power Shop, will discuss how to prepare flower and vegetable gardens for winter to ensure plentiful spring yields. First Vineyard will offer wine, but guests may bring snacks, sodas and water.
To reserve a seat, text Wilma at 859-421-8819.
Christian ministry talk Sunday
Efraim Goldstein, pastor of the Or HaGalil Congregation in Nahariya, Israel, will speak Sunday at Wilmore Free Methodist Church, 1200 Lexington Road, Wilmore.
At 9:40 a.m., Goldstein will talk about the Christian ministry in Israel. At 6 p.m., Goldstein will discuss “Who’s Jerusalem Is It, Anyway?” A Q&A session will follow. Goldstein is an Asbury Theological Seminary graduate and part of Chosen People Ministries, a century-old mission organization.
For more information, call 859-858-3521 or go to Wilmorefmc.org.
Learn about foster parenting
Find out if foster parenting is right for you by attending Foster Parent Training from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at All God’s Children, 122 Danville Loop 1 Road, Nicholasville. The training continues every Tuesday for seven weeks.
To register, contact Kendall Keefe at 859-881-5010, Ext. 110.
Learn the basics of breast-feeding
Expectant moms and dads are invited to Breast-feeding Basics from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Jessamine County Health Department, 210 East Walnut Street, Nicholasville.
Spouses, partners and support persons may attend. Preregistration is required by calling 859-885-4149, Ext. 1007. Go to Jessaminehealth.org for more information.
