Residents from Wesley Village in Wilmore visited the Red Bird Mission in southeastern Kentucky on Oct. 10. The mission is associated with the United Methodist Church and has provided medical, educational, employment and social outreach since 1921. Joy Rice, whose ancestors settled in the Red Bird River Valley in the 1800s, shopped in the craft store at the mission.
Residents from Wesley Village in Wilmore visited the Red Bird Mission in southeastern Kentucky on Oct. 10. The mission is associated with the United Methodist Church and has provided medical, educational, employment and social outreach since 1921. Joy Rice, whose ancestors settled in the Red Bird River Valley in the 1800s, shopped in the craft store at the mission. Photos provided
Residents from Wesley Village in Wilmore visited the Red Bird Mission in southeastern Kentucky on Oct. 10. The mission is associated with the United Methodist Church and has provided medical, educational, employment and social outreach since 1921. Joy Rice, whose ancestors settled in the Red Bird River Valley in the 1800s, shopped in the craft store at the mission. Photos provided

Jessamine County

Learn how to put your gardens to bed

October 17, 2017 2:00 PM

Kentucky gardener Beau Spicer will present a free workshop, “Putting Your Gardens To Bed,” from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at First Vineyard Winery, 5800 Sugar Creek Pike, Nicholasville.

Spicer, owner of Louie’s Flower Power Shop, will discuss how to prepare flower and vegetable gardens for winter to ensure plentiful spring yields. First Vineyard will offer wine, but guests may bring snacks, sodas and water.

To reserve a seat, text Wilma at 859-421-8819.

Christian ministry talk Sunday

Efraim Goldstein, pastor of the Or HaGalil Congregation in Nahariya, Israel, will speak Sunday at Wilmore Free Methodist Church, 1200 Lexington Road, Wilmore.

At 9:40 a.m., Goldstein will talk about the Christian ministry in Israel. At 6 p.m., Goldstein will discuss “Who’s Jerusalem Is It, Anyway?” A Q&A session will follow. Goldstein is an Asbury Theological Seminary graduate and part of Chosen People Ministries, a century-old mission organization.

For more information, call 859-858-3521 or go to Wilmorefmc.org.

Learn about foster parenting

Find out if foster parenting is right for you by attending Foster Parent Training from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at All God’s Children, 122 Danville Loop 1 Road, Nicholasville. The training continues every Tuesday for seven weeks.

To register, contact Kendall Keefe at 859-881-5010, Ext. 110.

Learn the basics of breast-feeding

Expectant moms and dads are invited to Breast-feeding Basics from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Jessamine County Health Department, 210 East Walnut Street, Nicholasville.

Spouses, partners and support persons may attend. Preregistration is required by calling 859-885-4149, Ext. 1007. Go to Jessaminehealth.org for more information.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • "There were all these ... crisp $100 bills."

    Joyce Walter of Jessamine County tells about her discovery of $3,400 in a used DVD she purchased at a church sale.

"There were all these ... crisp $100 bills."

1:32

"There were all these ... crisp $100 bills."
Drone's-eye view of tobacco cutting 1:44

Drone's-eye view of tobacco cutting
How horses and kids are impacting each other 1:30

How horses and kids are impacting each other

View More Video