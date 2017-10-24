Local dignitaries were on hand at Keene Trace Golf Club to welcome the announcement of a PGA tour event in Jessamine County in 2018. From left, University of Kentucky Vice President for Health Affairs Mark Neuman, Nicholasville Mayor Pete Sutherland, Bluegrass Sports Commission President Brian Miller and Jessamine County Judge Executive David West.
Local dignitaries were on hand at Keene Trace Golf Club to welcome the announcement of a PGA tour event in Jessamine County in 2018. From left, University of Kentucky Vice President for Health Affairs Mark Neuman, Nicholasville Mayor Pete Sutherland, Bluegrass Sports Commission President Brian Miller and Jessamine County Judge Executive David West. Jeff McDanald
Local dignitaries were on hand at Keene Trace Golf Club to welcome the announcement of a PGA tour event in Jessamine County in 2018. From left, University of Kentucky Vice President for Health Affairs Mark Neuman, Nicholasville Mayor Pete Sutherland, Bluegrass Sports Commission President Brian Miller and Jessamine County Judge Executive David West. Jeff McDanald

Jessamine County

Nicholasville golf course to host PGA event

October 24, 2017 5:53 AM

Jessamine County’s Keene Trace Golf Club will host a Professional Golf Association tour event on July 16-22.

During a press conference at the club Thursday, Gov. Matt Bevin, Jessamine County Judge Executive David West and Nicholasville Mayor Pete Sutherland addressed a crowd of 200 about the potential economic impact of the Barbasol Championship. The event is estimated to bring $20 million to $25 million to the Central Kentucky.

Radford marks anniversary at First Baptist

The Rev. Moses Lee Radford has been recognized by the congregation of First Baptist Church of Nicholasville for 26 years of making him the longest serving pastor since the church’s founding in 1846.

Radford, originally from Cerulean, studied at Hopkinsville College of the Bible and completed seminary work at Andersonville Theological Seminary in Camilla, Ga. Radford, who serves as superintendent of the Kentucky Missionary Baptist Association, has authored seven books, including “Jump Start Your Day with the Lord” in 2016 and “Tips for the Young Timothy” in 2017.

Hazardous waste collection

Safely dispose of hazardous household waste like pesticides, drain cleaners and batteries from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Jessamine County Convenience Center, 123 Hendren Way, Nicholasville.

Other items that will be accepted include pool chemicals, oven cleaners, propane cylinders and antifreeze. A detailed list is available at Jessamineco.com. Contact Jessamine County Environmental Services with questions at 859-881-4545.

Spooky Time on Main

Spooky Time on Main, Nicholasville’s community trick or treat for children younger than 12, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 on Main Street.

Mindy’s Jessamine School of Classical Dance will perform “Thriller” at 6 and 7 p.m. A bouncy house and fire safety house will be provided by Nicholasville Fire Department. Main Street from Oak to Chestnut will be closed between 5:30 and 8 p.m.

For more information, contact Roberta Warren at 859-885-1121.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • "There were all these ... crisp $100 bills."

    Joyce Walter of Jessamine County tells about her discovery of $3,400 in a used DVD she purchased at a church sale.

"There were all these ... crisp $100 bills."

1:32

"There were all these ... crisp $100 bills."
Drone's-eye view of tobacco cutting 1:44

Drone's-eye view of tobacco cutting
How horses and kids are impacting each other 1:30

How horses and kids are impacting each other

View More Video