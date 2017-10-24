Nicholasville golf course to host PGA event

Jessamine County’s Keene Trace Golf Club will host a Professional Golf Association tour event on July 16-22.
During a press conference at the club Thursday, Gov. Matt Bevin, Jessamine County Judge Executive David West and Nicholasville Mayor Pete Sutherland addressed a crowd of 200 about the potential economic impact of the Barbasol Championship. The event is estimated to bring $20 million to $25 million to the Central Kentucky.
Radford marks anniversary at First Baptist
The Rev. Moses Lee Radford has been recognized by the congregation of First Baptist Church of Nicholasville for 26 years of making him the longest serving pastor since the church’s founding in 1846.
Radford, originally from Cerulean, studied at Hopkinsville College of the Bible and completed seminary work at Andersonville Theological Seminary in Camilla, Ga. Radford, who serves as superintendent of the Kentucky Missionary Baptist Association, has authored seven books, including “Jump Start Your Day with the Lord” in 2016 and “Tips for the Young Timothy” in 2017.
Hazardous waste collection
Safely dispose of hazardous household waste like pesticides, drain cleaners and batteries from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Jessamine County Convenience Center, 123 Hendren Way, Nicholasville.
Other items that will be accepted include pool chemicals, oven cleaners, propane cylinders and antifreeze. A detailed list is available at Jessamineco.com. Contact Jessamine County Environmental Services with questions at 859-881-4545.
Spooky Time on Main
Spooky Time on Main, Nicholasville’s community trick or treat for children younger than 12, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 on Main Street.
Mindy’s Jessamine School of Classical Dance will perform “Thriller” at 6 and 7 p.m. A bouncy house and fire safety house will be provided by Nicholasville Fire Department. Main Street from Oak to Chestnut will be closed between 5:30 and 8 p.m.
For more information, contact Roberta Warren at 859-885-1121.
