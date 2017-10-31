Nicholasville woman gets top scouting award

Susan Miller of Nicholasville has received the Thanks Badge II, the highest national Girl Scout award given to adults.
During her 31-year career with Kentucky’s Wilderness Road Council, Miller developed programs that garnered national recognition, including “Lemons to Lemonade,” a child abuse program, and “Pickles,” a suicide prevention program. She partnered with the University of Kentucky Department of Engineering to develop GEMS, a unique STEM event that continues today. Miller advocated for and supported the outdoor experience, ensuring program opportunities at council camps, like the jumping pillow at Camp Judy Layne. She led an archive committee to preserve Girl Scout history. In addition, Miller developed partnerships with the Kentucky Historical Society, Waveland and the Mary Todd Lincoln House.
Since her recent retirement, Miller has worked as a historical interpreter at Waveland State Historic Site. She is also active as the national Mary Lincoln Chair and with the Association of Lincoln Presenter’s Board of Directors.
Jessamine County named Child Support Office of the Year
The Jessamine County Attorney’s Office has been named 2017 Child Support Office of the Year by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Division of Child Support Enforcement.
The child support enforcement program administers enforcement for all 120 counties and contracts with local officials to manage the duties.
In addition to his staff, County Attorney Brian Goettl recognized Southern Regional Bluegrass Child Support Officer Barbara Blackburn and the Jessamine County Fiscal Court for their support.
Fall leaf disposal in Jessamine County
Jessamine County residents have a variety of leaf disposal options available:
▪ Central Kentucky Hauling will pick up 12 bags of leaves per week, with weekly pick-up at no extra charge.
▪ Central Kentucky Hauling will pick up 13 to 30 bags of leaves for $14.25 per pick-up on Saturdays in November. Call 859-305-1073 to be added to the Saturday schedule. This is a prepaid service.
▪ Residents can take unbagged leaves and brush to the Nicholasville Waste Treatment Plant, 2296 Shun Pike. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m to noon Saturday.
Call the Jessamine County Convenience Center at 859-881-4545 for other options.
KCAL Radio Hometown Christmas Show
The KCAL Old Time Radio Troupe’s Hometown Christmas Show will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9 and at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Polvino Family Art Center, 109 South Main Street, Nicholasville.
The performances will feature episodes of “My Favorite Husband,” a vintage radio comedy that starred Lucille Ball, and a “Hometown” episode created by troupe member David Damron. KCAL is the mythical radio station of the Creative Art League of Jessamine County that performs re-enactments of radio shows from the golden age of radio for a live audience.
Tickets are $7.50 and can be purchased online at CALJessamine.com or by calling 859-885-5363.
Flight of the Phoenix 5K
The Flight of the Phoenix 5K run/walk, benefiting the technology program at the Providence School, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday. The starting point will be at the school, 210 South Lexington Avenue, Wilmore. Cost is $20 for adults, $10 for ages 17 and younger. To register or to learn more, go to Jessamine.ky12.ky.us.
