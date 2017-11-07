Camp Nelson to hold Veterans Day ceremony on Saturday

Camp Nelson National Cemetery will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday at 6980 Danville Road, Nicholasville. Retired Air Force Colonel and current Kentucky Aviation Commissioner Steve Parker will address the crowd. Music by the West Jessamine High School Band begins at 10:30 a.m.
Police Chief receives Safe Community Award
Nicholasville Police Chief Barry Waldrop received the Community Safety Leader Award from Safe Communities America during a public health forum held at the Jessamine County Public Library on Oct. 17. Waldrop was recognized for his leadership and dedication to eliminating preventable deaths.
McClain Family Band at Wesley Village
Celebrate 50 years of bluegrass music with the McClain Family Band at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Wilmore Senior Community Center at Wesley Village. The band has performed in 62 countries and all 50 states. Now, third-generation family siblings continue their mission as global music ambassadors. It’s free and open to the public, but call Alan at 859-858-3865 to reserve space.
Design your own bracelet at First Vineyard
Jewelry designer Mona Ferrell will help you create a handcrafted bracelet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at First Vineyard Winery, 5800 Sugar Creek Pike, Nicholasville. Ferrell will provide the stones, the tools and the expertise. Cost is $18. Registration is required by texting Wilma at 859-421-8819. More information is available on the First Vineyard Facebook page.
Comments