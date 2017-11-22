Gadis Thomas, from left, Emilie Thomas, Becca Porterfield, and, Ryan Porterfield, all of Lexington, Ky., eat dinner during a soft opening at HogFathers BBQ in Nicholasville. After three years of service from a food truck HogFathers will open in their permanent location on Elizabeth Street in Nicholasville on Nov. 28.
Jessamine County

BBQ food truck to open brick-and-mortar location

By Trey Crumbie

tcrumbie@herald-leader.com

November 22, 2017 11:47 AM

Nicholasville

Chicken and sausage lovers will have a new place to eat Tuesday when Hogfathers BBQ has its restaurant grand opening.

Formerly, the barbecue was available in a food truck which made appearances at the Lexington Farmers Market and Woodland Art Fair.

The restaurant, which is located by a Shell gas station, had a soft opening this week.

Matthew Hind, one of the operators of the restaurant, said the new location at 1001 Elizabeth Street will have places for people to sit down and eat but they can also pick up BBQ to take with them.

Hogfathers started in 2015 and has grown from a tent to a mobile food truck to a concrete physical location. The new restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and 11 a.m. on 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Some menu items include brisket, pulled pork, ribs, chicken, sausage and coleslaw, green beans, macaroni and cheese. There will also be some restaurant-exclusive items, such as a dish with chicken drumsticks.

The food truck’s usage will be scaled back now and will appear at large social events, only, Hind said.

“We still want to keep our name out there and still go to fairs and festivals,” he said.

Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader

