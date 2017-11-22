What’s in store for Kentucky’s famous Castle under new owners? Take a look.

More Videos 1:54 Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' Pause 1:14 Why hasn’t Kentucky hit more deep passes? 1:28 Has Garrett Johnson thought about his last home game? 0:41 Students explain the Academies of Lexington 0:53 ‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line 4:54 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 0:58 Gran: Kentucky couldn't get it done on third downs 1:48 Local hip hop artist performing 24 hours to collect coats for kids 2:45 N.C. State's Braxton Beverly talked about 'worst-case scenario' before NCAA ruling 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

See inside the newly renovated CastlePost castle hotel A look into the rooms, dining room, and farm newly renovated CastlePost castle hotel off of Versailles road. A look into the rooms, dining room, and farm newly renovated CastlePost castle hotel off of Versailles road. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

A look into the rooms, dining room, and farm newly renovated CastlePost castle hotel off of Versailles road. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com