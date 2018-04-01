Jessamine County

One dead in car crash near Nicholasville farm

By Daniel Desrochers

ddesrochers@herald-leader.com

April 01, 2018 10:27 AM

One person died and another was injured in a crash on a farm near Nicholasville early Sunday.

Sergio R Cortez, 23, of Nicholasville, was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit a tree on Ramsey farm in Jessamine County around 4 a.m., according to the Jessamine County Sheriff’s office.

This is the 4th fatal collision in Jessamine County in 2018. The crash remains under investigation.

The injured passenger was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, according to WKYT.

