'He was mad.' Man accused of setting fire to his ex-girlfriend's Kentucky house.

A Northern Kentucky man is charged with arson for allegedly setting fire to a Nicholasville house occupied by his ex-girlfriend and her relatives, police said Monday.
Xandor A. Reign, 44, of Florence was arrested early Saturday and charged with first-degree arson, Nicholasville police said in a release.
Reign is alleged to have started a house fire on May 3 in the Southbrook subdivision. The house was occupied by Reign's ex-girlfriend, her parents and her children, police said.
A court record says Reign "admitted to using an accelerant on the back of the house and using a lighter to ignite the fire. Once the fire was set, he left the scene This house belonged to an ex-girlfriend he was mad at."
No one was hurt in the fire but the house was damaged.
Additional charges may be filed, said Nicholasville police spokesman Kevin Grimes.
Reign was taken to the Jessamine County jail in lieu of a $50,000 cash bond. First-degree arson is a felony punishable by 20 to 50 years in prison.
Comments