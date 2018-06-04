Omlet the lost peacock loses some travel privileges after he returns to his Kentucky home

The drama is over: A Nicholasville family's lost peacock has returned home.
Omlet was on the loose for eight days.
Leslie Puckett Combs, Omlet's owner, said in an email Sunday night that Omlet had been found and will be in a cage "for an unknown time." Puckett Combs also said she and her family purchased two pea hens to keep Omlet company.
Omlet originally went missing on May 26,according to Puckett Combs. Puckett Combs did not specify where or when the peacock was found.
On Thursday, family members said they would be willing to pay a reward for help catching Omlet.
“It’s been very tough because he's just like a dog or a cat or anything, and you don't want anything bad to happen to him,” Puckett Combs said in a phone interview last week.
Puckett Combs said she and her family first noticed that Omlet was missing when he wasn’t on the roof of her house, where he sleeps.
Puckett Combs received several tips about his whereabouts earlier last week.
Puckett Combs also said that multiple people reached out to her and her family thinking that Omlet's disappearance was a prank.
“People have told us they thought it was a prank or a joke because we put signs up that say lost peacocks and they think it's someone pulling their leg,” she said.
“I guess there’s not too many lost peacocks in the country,” she finished with a laugh.
Omlet was allegedly spotted at several locations during his sojourn, including a farmer’s market parking lot off Main Street and in an abandoned house.
“People have been phenomenal,” she said.
Puckett Combs said that the owner of a car wash and the owner of a pawn shop near the farmer’s market called the family telling them that they were watching for Omlet. The pawn shop owner had a net, cage and tarp trying to catch the exotic bird, she said.
Five years ago, Puckett Combs and her family got Omlet from a neighbor who originally had two female peacocks. Both escaped before one came back and produced three eggs. Only one of the eggs hatched, and he was soon named Omlet and brought back to Puckett Combs’ house where he stayed on the roof and outside the back door.
“He’ll peck on the door with his beak because he wants food,” Puckett Combs said. “If he doesn't like what you give him, he’ll peck again.”
