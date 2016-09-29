Madison Central High evacuated after student releases pepper spray

A student accidentally released pepper spray into a classroom Thursday at Madison Central High School in Richmond. Some students went home after they complained of throat irritations, said Erin Stewart, spokesman for the Madison County school district.
“It didn’t spray anybody, but it went into the air, and they pulled a fire alarm and evacuated the building so we could get the air cleaned out,” Stewart said.
Some students went home because they “had irritations in their throats,” she said. “That stuff is pretty potent, even if it did just spray a backpack.” Stewart said she didn’t know how many students went home.
The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Not all of the school’s 1,900 students were evacuated but those who were stood outside for 30 to 40 minutes and then returned to classes once Richmond firefighters had cleared the air with fans.
Stewart said she didn’t think the student broke any rules by bringing pepper spray to school.
“From what I’ve been told, she went to pull keys out of the backpack, and the lid of it popped off and it sprayed,” Stewart said. The dispenser was on a keychain, Stewart said.
