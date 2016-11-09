St. Mark Catholic School’s 50th Anniversary Gala is Saturday

St. Mark Catholic School will celebrate its 50th Anniversary Gala from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the school, located at 115 Parrish Avenue, Richmond.
The event includes a reverse raffle with one $12,000 grand prize winner and a consolation prize for every 25th ticket sold (only 300 tickets are available at a cost of $100 each), heavy hors d’oeuvres, tapas, bourbon bar, wine tasting, craft brews, entertainment, live DJ, photo booth, plus live and silent auction items.
Tickets to the fundraiser are $30. Admission is free for all past and present St. Mark School staff members. For tickets, call 859-623-2989 or go to Saintmarkcatholicschool.com.
Local girl chosen as finalist in cooking competition
Sarah Wilhite, a 7-year-old Richmond resident, has been selected as one of 25 finalists in the Uncle Ben's Beginners Rice competition. She submitted a photo entitled, "Going for the Gold with Uncle Ben's."
Five winners in the competition will receive $15,000 and $30,000 for their school. Wilhite was a student at Red Bird Christian School, a part of the Red Bird Mission, and has chosen that school to receive the money to help under-served families in rural Kentucky.
The five winners will be selected by the number of online votes received through Nov. 13. To vote for Whilhite’s photo, go to Beginners.unclebens.com and click on "Going for the Gold with Uncle Ben's Rice."
