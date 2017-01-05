He was last seen at a pawn shop — three weeks ago. Police seek public’s help in finding him

Kentucky State Police in Richmond seek the public’s help in finding a missing Madison County man.
Relatives of Charles “Curtis” J. Clay, 42, told state police that they had not heard from him since the middle of November. Police said Clay was last seen Dec. 16 at a Lexington pawn shop.
Clay is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement or state police Post 7 at 859-623-2404.
The investigation is being conducted by Trooper Ken Bradley.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305
