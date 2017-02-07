Berea revives Spoonbread Festival, minus Confederate flags

2:06 Jockey Pat Day on God and the Kentucky Derby Pause

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

1:36 Tony Barbee thinks zone defense is improving

0:40 Matt Bevin discusses bourbon industry

3:59 John Calipari: Maybe we've hit bottom, maybe we haven't

4:37 After battling cancer, Lexington restaurateur opens new spot on North Limestone

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground