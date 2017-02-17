Creator of ‘The Walking Dead’ to make EKU appearance

The “walkers,” those gasping, rasping zombies from “The Walking Dead,” will no doubt be headed to Richmond soon.
Robert Kirkman, creator of the comic book and an executive producer of the popular AMC television show “The Walking Dead,” will appear March 30 at Eastern Kentucky University’s Center for the Arts to speak and to take questions from fans.
“You’ll get the scoop from the mastermind himself, and have the chance to ask him your questions directly... no holds barred,” the EKU promotional material said. “Come dressed as your favorite Walking Dead character, zombie or whatever, for a chance to win a prize.”
Kirkman created and wrote the comic book that was penciled and inked in the first issues by Tony Moore. Both attended high school in Cynthiana.
Tickets for the EKU appearance are $20 and go on sale at 9 a.m. Feb. 24.
If you want to meet Kirkman, you can buy a VIP “Meet & Greet” ticket for $100. That includes a premium seat, exclusive backstage pass and lanyard, and a photo opp.
But there’s a way to get tickets as early as Monday. Become a Friend of the Center at the $250 level or above to buy tickets starting at 9 a.m. Monday.
Tickets can purchased online at EKUCenter.com, by calling Etix at 800-514-3849, or in person at 1 Hall Drive in Richmond.
The event is a fundraiser for Telford Community Center YMCA in Richmond.
