Missing Berea teen did not come home from school, state police say

Kentucky State Police were looking for a missing Madison County teen Friday night.
Mikayla R. Wolney, 16, of Berea did not return home from school, state police said in a release. The initial investigation indicates that Mikayla was last seen at approximately 8 a.m. Friday when she got off the bus at Madison Southern High School.
She was last seen wearing a white Madison Southern shirt and skinny blue jeans. Mikayla is described being 5 feet 7 inches tall, 206 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. She also has gauges in both ears, a small piercing in the top of her left ear, as well as lip and nose piercings.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mikayla Wolney are asked to call local law enforcement or the state police post in Richmond at (859) 623-2404.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Trooper John Northern.
