Richmond officer almost became a passenger in stolen vehicle stop

A Richmond man was in jail after allegedly trying to drive an SUV while a police officer was trapped inside the vehicle, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader's reporting partner.
Matthew Dailey, 20, was arrested by Richmond Police Friday after police tried to question him about a stolen SUV, WKYT reported. Dailey denied knowing anything about the stolen SUV, but was later seen driving a vehicle matching the description of the stolen SUV. Police then attempted to pull him over.
Police say Dailey then tried to drive away as an officer tried to remove Dailey from the SUV, but court documents state Dailey tried to drive away with the officer still trapped inside the SUV, WKYT reported.
Dailey is charged with one count of wanton endangerment toward a police officer, two counts of fleeing or evading police, and one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, WKYT reported Dailey ran from police before being arrested. He was booked in the Madison County jail.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
Comments