Celebrate Berea’s historic L&N Depot’s 100th birthday

Berea’s historic L&N Depot turns 100 years old this year, and the town is celebrating from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Visitors will enjoy birthday cake, storytelling, artifacts for sale and on display, model trains, music and more. To preserve the history of the depot, guests are asked to share stories from when the depot was active.
In addition, Berea Tourism has partnered with the Log House Craft Gallery to celebrate its 100th anniversary, the Berea Volunteer Fire Department for the Blast from the Past Car Show, and with Kentucky Tourism for the 225th anniversary of the founding of Kentucky (KY225.com). The U.S. Route 25 yard sale will also be the first weekend in June.
To plan a trip or for more information, go to Visitberea.com.
