A leak of vapor from a mustard projectile was detected Monday inside an igloo or earthen bunker like these at Blue Grass Army Depot in Madison County.
Madison County

Vapor release detected inside igloo at Blue Grass Army Depot

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

August 07, 2017 3:58 PM

During routine inspections on Monday, chemical crews detected that a mustard projectile had developed a vapor leak at Blue Grass Army Depot in Madison County.

The release was detected by a mobile monitoring laboratory during routine analysis of the atmosphere within the storage structure, an earthen bunker known as an igloo.

As a safety precaution, a powered filter was connected to the igloo to ensure the leak does not enter the outside atmosphere, according to a news release from Blue Grass Chemical Activity, the agency responsible for the safe and secure storage of the chemical weapons stockpile near Richmond and Berea.

“Vapor releases from chemical munitions are rare; however, detecting, isolating and mitigating releases are a normal part of the safe and secure chemical storage operations,” the release said.

Madison County and Kentucky emergency management agencies as well as the Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection are being kept informed during all aspects of the vapor release.

Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety

